The last rites of Nepali Congress (NC) leader and lawmaker Pradip Giri were performed according to Hindu rituals at the Pashupati Aryaghat on Sunday afternoon.

Giri, who was 75, died at 9:30 PM on Saturday during the course of treatment at Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Bhainsepati, Lalitpur.

Giri’s son Santosh Silwal Giri lit his funeral pyre.

Earlier, Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had laid the party’s flag on Giri’s body at the party’s central office in Sanepa.

Leaders of various political parties had also paid their last respects to Giri at Nepal Mediciti Hospital in the morning.

Giri, known as a socialist thinker both within the party and outside, had gone to Mumbai for treatment in August last year after experiencing health problems.

He had returned to Nepal a few months ago after receiving treatment for throat cancer in different hospitals of Mumbai for nearly a year.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 25 soon after his return from India as he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Pneumonia and complications arising from cancer led to multiple organ failure, according to the family.