Leaders pay their last respects to NC leader Pradip Giri (Pictures)

Leaders of various political parties have reached Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur to pay their last respects to Nepali Congress (NC) leader and lawmaker Pradip Giri, who passed away on Saturday night.

Giri, 75, breathed his last at 9:30 PM on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Several leaders of NC and other parties including Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Chief Minister of Bagmati province Rajendra Pandey and Shekhar Koirala have reached the hospital. A book of condolences has also been kept at the hospital for those paying their last respects to Giri.

According to the NC parliamentary party office, Giri’s body will be kept at the Shiva temple inside the hospital from 9-11 AM. It will then be kept at the party office in Sanepa from 11:30 in the morning till two in the afternoon.

His funeral rites will be held at the Pashupati Aryaghat after that.

Giri, known as a socialist thinker both within the party and outside, had gone to Mumbai for treatment in August last year after experiencing health problems.

He had returned to Nepal a few months ago after receiving treatment for throat cancer in different hospitals of Mumbai for nearly a year.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 25 soon after his return from India as he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Pneumonia and complications arising from cancer led to multiple organ failure, according to the family.