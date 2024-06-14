Identity and disordered eating among Indian women

Tanja Ahlin

New Delhi, June 14
The meaning of food in India reaches beyond the role of supplying nutrients to the body as it is constitutive of human relationships and of one’s identity. Asim Bharwani
The meaning of food in India reaches beyond the role of supplying nutrients to the body as it is constitutive of human relationships and of one’s identity. Asim Bharwani

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio