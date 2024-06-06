Under Delhi’s mountains of waste lie buried a grim social reality

Aparna Agarwal

New Delhi, June 6
Informal workers risk health hazards to pick waste at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. FacetsOfNonStickPans Credits Wikimedia Commons
Informal workers risk health hazards to pick waste at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. FacetsOfNonStickPans Credits Wikimedia Commons

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio