Tearful crowds mourn Queen Elizabeth II (Pictures)
AP

AP

London, Sep 19
Members of the public, one of them holding a Paddington Bear toy, outside Buckingham Palace wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, in central London on Monday, Sept 19, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
