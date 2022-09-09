Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life (Pictures)

Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne.

FILE - Elizabeth the Duchess of York smiles for a photo as a nurse holds her daughter Princess Elizabeth on her christening day, in London, May 29 1926. (AP/RSS Photo)

April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later called the Queen Mother.

Dec. 10, 1936: Elizabeth becomes heir-apparent to the throne after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicates and her father becomes king.

FILE - Princess Elizabeth, centre, age 11, appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of her father, King George VI, right, in London, May 12, 1937.

Oct. 13, 1940: Elizabeth makes first public speech at age 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz.

1945: Elizabeth is made a Subaltern in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, serving for Britain during World War II.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth, a Junior Commander in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, receives a clock presented to her by her old associates at the camp where she received her early training, during a ceremony at the No. 1 M.T. Training Center, in Camberley, England, Aug. 3, 1945.

Nov. 20, 1947: Elizabeth marries Prince Philip Mountbatten of Greece and Denmark at Westminster Abbey.

FILE - A high angled view of Britain's Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leaving Westminster Abbey, after their marriage, in London.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding, Nov. 20, 1947.

Nov. 14, 1948: Prince Charles, now Prince of Wales, heir-apparent to the throne, is born.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth is pictured with her first son, Prince Charles, at Buckingham Palace after his christening, in London, Dec. 15, 1948.

Aug. 15, 1950: Elizabeth’s second child and only daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, is born.

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth, holds her daugher Princess Anne after her christening, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Oct. 23, 1950.

Feb. 6, 1952: Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI.

June 2, 1953: Crowned in a grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She sets out on a tour of the Commonwealth, visiting places including Bermuda, Fiji, Tonga, Australia, and Gibraltar.

FILE - Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, kneeling, places his hands between those of Queen Elizabeth II, his wife, as he swears homage, during the Queen's Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, June 2, 1953.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, carrying the orb and the scepter, enters Buckingham Palace after her Coronation ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953.

Feb. 19, 1960: Elizabeth’s third child, Prince Andrew, is born.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II strolls in the grounds of her Scottish home in Balmoral castle, Scotland, with Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, Sept. 13, 1960.

March 10, 1964: Elizabeth’s fourth child, Prince Edward, is born.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the scarlet tunic of the Grenadiers, holds up 12-week-old son Prince Edward to the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 13, 1964 after the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony at nearby Horse Guards Parade.

May 1965: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to West Germany, the first German visit by a British monarch in 52 years.

FILE - President Heinrich Lubke of West Germany, centre right, stands with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the first British monarch to visit Germany for 52 years, after her arrival at Villa Hammerschmidt, the presidential residence near Bonn, West Germany, May 18, 1965.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip drive by the wall dividing East and West Germany, during a sightseeing tour of West Berlin, May 27, 1965.

1977: Elizabeth celebrates her Silver Jubilee, which marks 25 years on the throne.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she meets the cast following a Silver Jubilee Gala at the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden in London, May 30, 1977.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II kneels with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edingburgh, at St. Pauls's Cathedral, Parish Church of the City of London, during her Silver Jubilee celebrations, June 7, 1977.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh travel in a carriage during celebrations for the Silver Jubilee in London, June 7 1977.

1992: Elizabeth has what she describes as an “annus horribilis,” or a “horrible year.” The year sees marriages for three of her four children end. Also that year, a fire damages Windsor Castle. Public outcry over the cost of repairs amid a recession prompts the queen to volunteer to pay income taxes.

FILE - A view of Windsor Castle after a major fire, causing millions of pounds of damage, in Windsor, England. Nov. 20, 1992.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by a fireman as she tours the scene of a major fire at Windsor Castle, in England, Nov. 21, 1992.

Aug. 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. Under public pressure to demonstrate her grief, Elizabeth makes an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Diana’s memory.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets well-wishers mourning the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. after arriving back at her official residence Buckingham Palace, in London, Sept. 5, 1997.

2002: Elizabeth marks 50 years of reign with her Golden Jubilee. The year also sees the deaths of Elizabeth’s mother and her sister, Margaret.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, ride in the State Gold Coach enroute to St. Paul's Cathedral in London, June 4, 2002 for a service of thanksgiving to mark her Golden Jubilee.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she arrives in the Royal Box in the gardens of Buckingham Palace during the second concert to commemorate her Golden Jubilee, June 3, 2002.

FILE - From right, Britain's Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, and Camilla Parker-Bowles, attend the "Prom At The Palace" concert on the grounds of Buckingham Palace as part of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee celebrations, in London, Saturday, June 1, 2002.

Dec. 20, 2007: Elizabeth becomes the longest-living British monarch, overtaking Victoria.

May 2011: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to Ireland the first visit by a British monarch since Irish independence.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II bows her head after laying a wreath at the Irish War Memorial Gardens, dedicated to the 49,400 Irish soldiers who died in World War I, in Dublin, May 18, 2011.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre right and Prince Philip, left, are greeted by Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and his wife Fionnala, right, at Government Buildings in Dublin, Wednesday, May 18, 2011.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II making her speech in Dublin Castle, Ireland during the state dinner taking place on the second day of her four-day state visit to Ireland, May 18, 2011.

FILE - Irish police stand in front of supporters of the anti-British pressure group Eirigi as they take part in a protest against the state visit of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, May 18, 2011.

2012: Elizabeth marks 60 years of her reign with a Diamond Jubilee.

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in central London, June 5, 2012.

Sept. 9, 2015: Elizabeth surpasses Queen Victoria and becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history.

June 11, 2016: Britain celebrates Elizabeth’s official 90th birthday with three days of national festivities.

FILE - In this Friday, June 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 10, 2016.

FILE - Terry Hutt, a royal fan shows a card he has made for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, England, April 20, 2016.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets well wishers during a walkabout close to Windsor Castle as she celebrates her 90th birthday, in Windsor, England, April 21, 2016.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II cuts into a birthday cake baked by Nadiya Hussain, left, winner of the Great British Bake Off, during celebrations of her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, Thursday April 21, 2016.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , foreground, fourth right, waves as she watches the flypast, with Prince Philip, third right, Prince William, centre, his son Prince George, front, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, centre left, Prince Charles, third left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, second left, and Princess Anne on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, June 11, 2016.

Feb. 6, 2017: Elizabeth becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne.

March 2020: Elizabeth and Philip move from Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

April 9, 2021: Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, dies at age 99.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in St. George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, April 17, 2021.

Oct. 20, 2021: Elizabeth spends a night in a London hospital undergoing health tests. She cancels major engagements in subsequent months, on doctors’ orders to only undertake light duties.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, arrives to attend a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Oct. 12, 2021.

FILE -Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, smiles as she leaves a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Oct. 12, 2021.

Feb. 6, 2022: Elizabeth becomes first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as sovereign.

June 2022: Elizabeth makes limited public appearances during a four-day holiday weekend celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

Sept. 6, 2022: Elizabeth meets Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at her summer holiday home in Scotland to oversee the handover of power from the outgoing prime minster to his successor. The ceremonies, traditionally held at Buckingham Palace in London, were moved to Balmoral for the first time in the queen’s reign in light of her mobility problems.

Sept. 8, 2022: Elizabeth dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. Her eldest son becomes King Charles III.