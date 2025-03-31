Absconding Durga Prasai says he is at a temple in Kathmandu and hasn't fled (Video)

Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai, who was designated 'People's Commander' by the Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of Monarchy, has said that he is currently staying at a temple in Kathmandu and has not fled.

In a video posted on a Facebook account named Durga Prasai on Sunday afternoon, Prasai also apologized to the police for the incident that took place on March 28.

Prasai had driven a vehicle himself, pushed through the police personnel’s security cordon, and entered a restricted area. He mentioned in the video that he has apologized for his action.

"I have urged people not to set fire to people’s houses or engage in vandalism," he said. "But I have expressed sorrow over the incident that occurred."

He also said that he is currently staying at a temple in Kathmandu and is safe.

He claimed that Tinkune had turned into a battlefield 15 minutes before he arrived there.

"I have no enmity with the security personnel, and I apologize for any injuries caused to you. I am not far from you," he said. "The police administration does not need to search for me, I am just staying safe. After hearing that the prime minister has ordered to shoot me on sight, I have taken shelter in a safe place."

On Friday, incidents of vandalism, arson, and looting took place in the Tinkune-Koteshwar-Jadibuti area. Prasai has been absconding since Friday afternoon. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and the police have said that a search for him is underway.