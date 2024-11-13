Gandaki lawmaker Rajeev Gurung taken to CIB (Pictures)

Member of Gandaki Provincial Assembly Rajeev Gurung alias Deepak Manange has been taken to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police.

The CIB arrested him from Sano Bharyang of Kathmandu on Tuesday morning.

Police will present him in the Kathmandu District Court later on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court (SC) found Gurung guilty in an attempted murder case on November 5.

A bench of SC Justices Nahakul Subedi and Tek Prasad Dhungana upheld the previous verdict passed by the then Patan Appellate Court in the attempted murder case against Gurung.

Gurung had attacked Milan Gurung alias Chakre Milan with a sword and severed his hand in 2004. Chakre Milan’s hand was later reattached. But his wife Indira Gurung had filed a complaint with the police accusing Gurung of attempted murder.

The Kathmandu District Court had ruled that the incident was a case of beating and sentenced some of the accused to prison for two years. The District Government Attorney’s Office had then moved the then Patan Appellate Court against the district court’s decision.

In 2012, the then Patan Appellate Court had convicted Gurung of attempted murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for five years.

Gurung was released after serving some time in prison.

Gurung was elected to the Gandaki Provincial Assembly from Manang as an independent candidate in 2022. He also served as minister in Gandaki multiple times.