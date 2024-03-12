Narayan Dahal takes oath as National Assembly chairman (Pictures)

Narayan Prasad Dahal has been sworn in as the new chairman of the National Assembly.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Dahal at the Sheetal Niwas on Tuesday afternoon.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Dahal was elected chairman of the National Assembly after defeating Yuvaraj Sharma of Nepali Congress in the election for the post held at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, earlier on Tuesday.

The proposal to elect Dahal as the National Assembly chair received 39 votes while 17 votes were cast against it. Dahal was supported by Maoist Center, CPN-UML, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party of the ruling coalition.

Earlier, the proposal to elect Sharma to the post was rejected, with 17 votes in favor of the proposal and 39 votes against it. Sharma was supported by NC and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Fifty-six lawmakers were present during the National Assembly meeting on Tuesday.