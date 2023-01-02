PM Dahal to take floor test on Jan 10

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will take the floor test in Parliament on January 10.

Dahal, who took the oath of office and secrecy as prime minister on December 26, has written to the Parliament Secretariat to include the topic of floor test on the Parliament’s agenda for January 10.

“The prime minister has sent a letter asking to include the topic of floor test on the Parliament’s agenda for January 10,” said Rojnath Pandey, spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat.

Dahal was appointed prime minister with the support of seven parties as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution. As per the Constitutional provision, a prime minister so appointed needs to secure a vote of confidence within 30 days after the date of appointment.

The first meeting of the new House of Representatives is set to take place on January 9.