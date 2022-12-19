Maoist Center calls meeting of office-bearers to discuss government formation

CPN (Maoist Center) has called meeting of office-bearers on Sunday to review the recent election and discuss about forming the next government.

The meeting will be held at the party’s central office in Paris Danda in the afternoon, according to Secretary Ganesh Sah.

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to brief the party leaders about progress regarding government formation until now during the meeting.

Dahal aspires to lead the coalition government and has been holding regular discussions with Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The two leaders have apparently agreed about taking turns as PM but have yet to agree about who gets to lead the government first.

Dahal has also deployed party leaders to hold discussion with CPN-UML on the other hand.