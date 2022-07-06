Election Commission proposes provincial and federal elections on November 18

The Election Commission has proposed to hold the upcoming provincial and parliamentary elections on November 18.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Chandra Thapaliya and other Election Commission officials recommended the date during their meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and Chief Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi Wednesday afternoon.

“We have proposed to hold election on November 18. The government will announce election date around that,” Thapaliya told Setopati.

PM Deuba told the Election Commission officials that the government will soon announce election date.