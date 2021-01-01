Prithvi Subba Gurung reappointed Gandaki CM

Prithvi Subba Gurung has been reappointed chief minister (CM) of Gandaki on Wednesday after resigning on Sunday.

Four parties registered a letter at the governor's office earlier on Wednesday staking claim for majority government led by Krishna Chandra Nepali of Nepali Congress (NC). But Governor Sita Kumari Paudel has reappointed Gurung as CM in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the assembly pointing that NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rashtriya Janamorcha cannot muster majority after two Janamorcha lawmakers declared that they will not support NC-led government.

The governor's office concluded that NC's Nepali cannot muster majority after Janamorcha lawmakers Krishna Thapa and Khim Bikram Shahi issued statements saying they are not in any coalition and are neutral.

Governor Paudel had invited parties to form majority government by four Wednesday afternoon after Gurung resigned on Sunday. She reappointed Gurung as CM after the deadline expired deeming that the four parties failed to prove majority.

The parties, meanwhile, have cried foul saying they have to prove majority on the House floor and not at the governor's office and claimed they could have passed the mandatory floor test after 30 days.