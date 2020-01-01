PM calls meeting of Constitutional Council

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has called meeting of the Constitutional Council on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss constitutional appointments, according to a source close to the PM.

Almost four dozen constitutional positions remain vacant in lack of agreement among different factions in the ruling CPN and main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) to share spoils.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) are without chiefs, and four and two members respectively. Similarly, the Election Commission does not have two commissioners.

The National Women Commission, Dalit Commission and other bodies are also without office-bearers.