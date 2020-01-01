NC urges Chand-led CPN to renounce violence

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has urged Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN to renounce violence.

The meeting of NC office-bearers and former office-bearers at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday has condemned the murder of school teacher in Morang and urged the party to adopt peaceful ways.

"The meeting opposed the grisly murder of teacher in Morang and demanded action against those involved in the incident," NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma said.

Rajendra Shrestha, 54, of Barkhe in Miklajung rural municipality 1—principal of Saraswati Aadharbhoot School—was abducted from his home and killed in the forest nearby Tuesday morning.

The Chand-led CPN issuing a statement Tuesday evening owned up the grisly murder claiming that the principal was killed when he tried to retaliate.

The NC meeting also discussed the nation wide demonstration against the government planned by the party for Monday and told its central leaders to go to the districts accessible to them to lead the protests.