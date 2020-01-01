Bibeksheel, Sajha reunify; Mishra chairman of unified party, Pandey coordinator

Bibeksheel Nepali and Sajha Party have have reunified. The two parties, that had united to form Bibeksheel Sajha Party before splitting again into two, announced formal reunification through a virtual program on Wednesday.

The unified party will again be named Bibeksheel Sajha Party. Rabindra Mishra of Sajha will be the chairman of unified party while Milan Pandey of Bibeksheel coordinator. Both the parties will send 65 members each to the central committee while the secretariat will be 26-strong.

The two parties have apologized for splitting in the past and announced that the general convention for unification will be held within six months.

The two parties jointly issuing a statement on October 20 had acknowledged that many Nepalis wish to see unification of the two parties—both of which have the same objective of cultured politics, good governance, zero tolerance toward corruption, equitable prosperity and transformation of Nepal—for political alternative to the current blighted politics.

The parties had initiated dialogue for unification on July 15 accepting their past weaknesses and respecting the people's wishes.

Bibeksheel Sajha Party, formed after unification of Bibeksheel Nepali led by Ujjwal Thapa and Sajha Party by Rabindra Mishra, had split on January 11, 2019 following a simmering dispute between the two factions.

All was not well in the party that was formed after unification of the two parties on July 26, 2017. The Thapa faction was unhappy claiming that Mishra was leading the party unilaterally and promoting leaders of his faction.

Thapa had sent an 18-page review report to all the leaders and members on December 31, 2018 concluding that the path chosen by the party a year after the general elections is wrong.

The Thapa faction had split the party less than two weeks later applying for registration of Bibeksheel Nepali with the Election Commission.