NHRC condemns murder of school teacher by Chand-led CPN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the murder of school teacher by Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN on Tuesday.

Rajendra Shrestha, 54, of Barkhe in Miklajung rural municipality 1—principal of Saraswati Aadharbhoot School—was abducted from his home and killed in the forest nearby Tuesday morning.

"The commission urges the party to not resort to murder-violence against those disagreeing with its ideology, and to respect the right to live of every individual," the NHRC said issuing a statement on Wednesday.

The NHRC has also urged the government to punish those involved in the incident and provide appropriate compensation to the victim family.

The Chand-led CPN issuing a statement Tuesday evening owned up the grisly murder claiming that the principal was killed when he tried to retaliate.

NHRC Spokesperson Tikaram Pokharel told Setopati that the provincial office of NHRC in Biratnagar is investigating the incident.