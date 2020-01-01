Don't implement decision to add AIG: State Affairs Committee

The State Affairs Committee of parliament has instructed the government to not implement the decision to create new post for additional inspector general (AIG) of Nepal Police.

The government last month had created additional posts for one AIG and five deputy inspector generals (DIG) in Nepal Police.

The parliamentary committee after the meeting on Wednesday has instructed Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa to not immediately implement the decision to add one more AIG, according to CPN lawmaker and member of the committee Jhapat Rawal.