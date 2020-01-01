Government has lost political and moral grounds to rule: NC

The main opposition Nepali Congress has said the current government has lost legitimacy to rule after failing to work in accordance to the people's expectations.

"NC while evaluating this government's works has found that it has not worked for the people, federalism and implementation of the Constitution. It has not worked for sustaining federalism and has weakened it instead," NC Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi said in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday," "This is our official conclusion. This government does not have political and moral grounds to rule."

He pointed that the people already know how contemporary politics is reading the documents of CPN Chairmen Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. "The people and the whole world know how sincere they are toward the country, people, Constitution and federalism after reading the two chairmen's reports," Nidhi added.

He reiterated that NC will always stand for federalism, republicanism and implementation of Constitution. "Whatever is happening now is all due to you all. NC will always stand for federalism and republicanism."

He pointed that the government is run with autocratic attitude and corruption has escalated, and it has failed to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Leader of NC Ram Chandra Paudel said that those against the system have been encouraged due to the bad deeds of the current government and also warned everybody to not think that the system can be overturned capitalizing on that.

Joint General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat and former general secretary Krishna Sitaula also criticized the government in the meeting that PM Oli started stating that regressive forces have raised their head.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba did not stay long in the meeting that ran for around three hours and left saying senior leader and others will put the party's views.