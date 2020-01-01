Not happy with govt but don't support movement against system: Parties tell PM

Opposition parties have said that they will not support the movement against the current system of governance despite the government failing to function well.

"Friends in the opposition have given advice saying the government's works are not positive. They have also made it clear that they cannot support those protesting against the current system," deputy parliamentary party leader of ruling CPN Subas Chandra Nembang said after the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday. "They have also said that the movement against secularism, republicanism and federalism will not succeed."

Senior Leader of NC Ram Chandra Paudel said that those against the system have been encouraged due to the bad deeds of the current government and also warned everybody to not think that the system can be overturned capitalizing on that.

Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Mahantha Thakur also assured that the party will not support the rejected system. "Those pledging allegiance to Hindu state and monarchy have been rejected. The system was overthrown," another leader who attended the meeting quoted Thakur as saying. "We are also Hindus. But we don't believe that the state has a religion. We are fully committed to republicanism and democracy. We all are together in this."

RPP leader Dipak Bohara stated that his party supports the ongoing street protests demanding restoration of monarchy. He suggested to ask for monarchy and Hindus state within the current Constitution.

Oli stated that he will take the criticism against the government and suggestions warmly, and added that he will continue to convene such meetings.