Chand-led CPN murders school teacher in Morang

Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN has shot dead a school teacher in Morang after abduction.

Rajendra Shrestha, 54, of Barkhe in Miklajung rural municipality 1 has been abducted from his home and killed in the forest nearby Tuesday morning, according to SP with Morang Police Santosh Khadka.

"A group of four-five Chand cadres abducted him from his home at around 6:15 in the morning. He has been murdered around 30 meters away in the jungle," SP Khadka said. He added that the teacher at the local Saraswati Aadharbhoot School has been shot on head. "Our police team is now going toward the spot. Details will arrive when the team reaches the spot."

Chairman of Miklajung Devi Prasad Acharya confirmed that the teacher was abducted in the morning. "I have heard that he was murdered after abduction. We are going toward the spot. It takes two hours to reach there," Acharya added.