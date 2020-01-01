PM Oli calls all-party meeting Tuesday

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss recent political developments.

"Honorable Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called a meeting of political parties represented in the House on the issue of contemporary politics. The meeting has been fixed for 11 in the morning at the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar," PM's press advisor Surya Thapa has tweeted.

Rallies calling for restoration of monarchy are being held across the country in recent days while the overwhelming majority of ruling CPN seem determined to oust Oli as intra-party dispute escalates.