PM Oli preparing to call all-party meeting

Prime Minister (PM) and CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli is preparing to convene an all-party meeting as dispute in the ruling party reaches boiling point.

PM's political advisor Bishnu Rimla told Setopati that Oli will call the all-party meeting to discuss the recent political developments. He added that the meeting will be called in a few days but did not elaborate on the specifics of the issues Oli want to discuss in the meeting.

Rallies calling for restoration of monarchy are being held across the country in recent days while the overwhelming majority of ruling CPN seem determined to oust Oli as intra-party dispute escalates.