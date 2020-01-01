Freeze in relation with India has ended: Foreign Minister Gyawali

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has claimed that freeze in relation with India after issue of the new map has ended.

Speaking in the International Relations Committee of the parliament on Friday, he said the recent visits from India prove that. "Visit of Samant Goel has already yielded results but we are still stuck there honorable members," he quipped alluding to the furor over visit of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Chief Goel with Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli. "He had not visited Nepal as RAW chief but had arrived with message of Indian PM."

He pointed how businessmen, and religious, cultural and citizen groups have been used to send such messages in the past. Arguing that the visit of RAW chief should not be made a big deal, he claimed that one cannot say his visit lacked transparency.

"The long freeze in dialogue between Nepal and India after issue of map has ended. The two countries have also formally accepted border problems. Nepal has officially put border problems as an agenda."

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had visited in November after Goel's visit in October and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited last week and resumed formal bilateral talks.

Minister Gyawali claimed that the Nepal visit of Chinese Defense Minister of China Wei Fenghe was a regular visit.