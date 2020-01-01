The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has registered the contempt of court case against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal accusing them of violating the Apex Court's order for free testing and treatment of COVID-19 after removing the name of PM as defendant.

Advocates Lokendra Oli and Keshar Jung KC had taken the petition on Sunday but the SC refused to register it for the day when the registration process was almost complete.

The SC order for free treatment was issued on a petition which had the Health Ministry as the defendant. The contempt of court accusing violation of the order, however, had also made PM Oli the defendant as he headed the Cabinet that took the decision to charge fees for testing.

The SC argued that only the defendant named in the main case should be made the defendant in the contempt of court case and told the applicants to correct it adding it will be registered only if corrected.

Advocate Oli told Setopati that they have been forced to correct the petition as the SC refused to register it without correction. "We were told to correct the name of defendants and include only the name of defendant of the main case. We are mere individuals. We could not do anything as the whole institution was for that. We have registered the petition hoping at least the line minister will be punished," he added.

The SC had ordered on October 1 to not charge for treatment of COVID-19 by government institutions. But the government on October 5 had decided to charge for COVID-19 treatment. Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam had briefed about the Cabinet decision to that regard during the daily press briefing on October.

Advocate Oli stressed that they had named PM Oli as a defendant as the Cabinet had taken the decision violating the court order. "It is not appropriate to say that the person whose decision obstructed implementation of the SC order cannot be made defendant but the SC did not agree," he added.

The petition registered on Monday has named the Health Ministry and Minister Dhakal as defendants and demanded they be jailed for up to one year and fined up to Rs 10,000.