Oli faction registers expansion of CPN central committee with Election Commission

The faction of CPN Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has registered expansion of central committee with the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Oli had earlier unilaterally inducted 556 new central committee members to manufacture majority.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya confirmed that the letter of Oli faction has been registered around an hour back. "They said they are also bringing documents about amendment of statute and changes in the strength of central committee," he added.

He claimed that the Election Commission has yet to open and read the letter.

CPN formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had 446-strong central committee after unification. Oli is in overwhelming majority in the central committee with around 200 members coming from the erstwhile Maoists and almost 100 close to Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.