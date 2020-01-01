'Refusal of President's Office to register petition of lawmakers mockery of democracy'

CPN standing committee members Bhim Rawal and Pampha Bhusal had reached the Shital Niwas with signature of 83 CPN lawmakers to request President Bidya Devi Bhandari to convene House session Wednesday afternoon.

But the President's Office refused to register the petition of lawmakers, Rawal Bhusal and others, who had reached there at 12:48 in the afternoon, until six in the evening. They finally left the Shital Niwas at 6:10 after the standing committee meeting decided that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli will withdraw the controversial ordinance about Constitutional Council and the proposal for House session will also be withdrawn, according to Rawal.

"Our proposal was not registered. We took it back after that as we had gone there due to the issue of ordinance. We returned as the ordinance was set to be withdrawn," Rawal added.

He stated that the refusal by the President's Office to register the proposal has raised grave questions even though the proposal was eventually withdrawn due to subsequent developments."The refusal by the President's Office to register the proposal for almost six hours when we went for registration with signature of 83 lawmakers of the House of Representatives as per the procedure is mockery of democracy," he told Setopati in the evening.

"That the House meeting didn't have to be convened for the reason we said it should be is a different issue. But rejection of the petition raises questions whether it is an arbitrary system or a system that runs in accordance to the Constitution."