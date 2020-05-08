SC refuses to register contempt of court case against PM, Health Minister

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday has refused to register contempt of court case against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal accusing them of violating the Apex Court's order for free testing of COVID-19.

The SC has refused to register it for the day when the registration process was almost complete.

The SC order for free testing was issued on a petition which had the Health Ministry as the defendant. The contempt of court accusing violation of the order, however, has also made PM Oli the defendant.

"Only the defendant named in the main case should be made the defendant in the contempt of court case," an SC source confided. "Defendant seems to have been added in this. The applicant has, therefore, been informed to correct it and come tomorrow. It will be registered if corrected and will not be if not."

The SC on October 13 had ordered to not charge fee for COVID-19 tests done by government institutions.