Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to one year in prison

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sentenced Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in prision in a 1988 road rage case.

The top court had earlier let him off in 2018 with a fine of ₹1,000. However, a Supreme Court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul added a one-year sentence to the fine Thursday while hearing a review plea filed by the victim's family.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu and one of his friends had beaten Gurnam Singh, a 65-year-old man from Patiala, for allegedly blocking his vehicle. Gurnam Singh was declared dead when he was taken to a hospital after the incident.

Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu were booked in the case.